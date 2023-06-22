Kings select Colby Jones with No. 34 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Sacramento Kings are coming off their best season in the last 15 years. They finished with a 48-34 record in the regular season and their first Pacific Division title since the 2002-2003 season. Unfortunately, they were bounced from the playoffs in a seven-game series against the Golden State Warriors. Sacramento finds itself with its latest first round draft pick since they selected Kevin Martin 26th overall in 2004.

When it comes to team needs, the Kings have the backcourt spoken for, with De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter already under contract. Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis take up a forward spot and the center position, leaving the biggest team need as small forward. Harrison Barnes is a pending free agent, so another forward and then depth is what the Kings will be looking for in the draft.

Kings 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 34: Colby Jones, G, Xavier

No. 54:

Jones is a solid all-around prospect for the Kings, who are hoping to add talent that can contribute immediately. His three-point shooting took a nice jump, but he’s really a better operator in the midrange and paint areas. His defense is solid, and that’s where the Kings can take a nice jump.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Jones is unlikely to move the needle in fantasy basketball since he’s behind so much offensive talent in Sacramento, so he’s best left on the waiver wire for now.