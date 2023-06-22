Grizzlies select GG Jackson with No. 45 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies check into the 2023 NBA Draft with two picks; a pair of second round selections along with a second round pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves. They dealt their first-round pick to the Celtics as part of a three-team trade that netted them Marcus Smart.

So what are the Grizzlies looking to get out of this draft? Despite the recent suspension, Memphis is looking to build around point guard Ja Morant. That means they need players to space the floor, knock down open three-pointers, and play solid defense.

Grizzlies 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 45: GG Jackson, F, South Carolina

No. 56: Tarik Biberovic, F, Turkey

Jackson arrives to Memphis as the youngest player in this year’s draft class. At 6’9”, he stepped up for South Carolina as a freshman this past season and averaged 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He has a bunch of upside with the combination of his size and explosiveness on offense.

Fantasy basketball outlook

As a second-round pick, Jackson won’t initially get much run as a rookie off the bench. However, given his upside, he is someone to keep tabs on the waiver wire.