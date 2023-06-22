 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Clippers select Kobe Brown with No. 30 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

Here’s a look at LA’s draft.

By DKNation Staff
Princeton v Missouri
Kobe Brown of the Missouri Tigers drives to the basket during the first half against the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 18, 2023 in Sacramento, California.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers check into the 2023 NBA Draft with two picks in hand: No. 30 and 48 overall.

From a team need standpoint, the Clippers should look to compliment their roster with some young, athletic wings that can defend multiple positions. You could argue that LAC needs a point guard to facilitate the offense, but that could be addressed through the draft or in free agency.

Clippers 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 30: Kobe Brown, F, Missouri
No. 48:

Brown took a big jump as a three-point shooter in his senior season, but he’ll need to improve as a defender to stick in the NBA. The Clippers also have a ton of wing players, so it’s hard to see where he’ll get playing time. However, this is a good situation for him to develop behind the scenes.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Brown is unlikely to make a big fantasy impact with the Clippers in his rookie season, which is not uncommon for the last pick in the first round. He’s best left on the waiver wire.

More From DraftKings Nation