Clippers select Kobe Brown with No. 30 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Clippers check into the 2023 NBA Draft with two picks in hand: No. 30 and 48 overall.

From a team need standpoint, the Clippers should look to compliment their roster with some young, athletic wings that can defend multiple positions. You could argue that LAC needs a point guard to facilitate the offense, but that could be addressed through the draft or in free agency.

Clippers 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 30: Kobe Brown, F, Missouri

No. 48:

Brown took a big jump as a three-point shooter in his senior season, but he’ll need to improve as a defender to stick in the NBA. The Clippers also have a ton of wing players, so it’s hard to see where he’ll get playing time. However, this is a good situation for him to develop behind the scenes.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Brown is unlikely to make a big fantasy impact with the Clippers in his rookie season, which is not uncommon for the last pick in the first round. He’s best left on the waiver wire.