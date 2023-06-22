Celtics select Marcus Sasser with No. 25 pick in 2023 NBA Draft, will trade to Detroit

The Boston Celtics check into the 2023 NBA Draft with one pick in their pocket, a first-round pick they got in a deal with the Wizards and Grizzlies. The Celtics will now pick at No. 25, as the No. 35 pick they had got sent to Washington in this trade.

Even though Boston couldn’t make the NBA Finals for the second straight season, you could argue that they have one of the most complete rosters in the league right now. With that being said, there’s a chance the Celtics look for a young big man to eventually replace the aging Al Horford.

Celtics 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 25: Marcus Sasser, G, Houston Cougars (traded to Detroit)

No. 38: Jordan Walsh, F, Arkansas

No. 39: Mouhamed Gueye, C, Washington State

The knock on Sasser is his shooting, but he’ll defend at an elite level, and as a part of four outstanding Houston Cougars teams he was the engine that made them go in the backcourt. He’s one of the toughest players you’ll see, but his size limitations are the biggest knock in his game.

At 6’10” with a 7’3” wingspan, Gueye brings tons of length to the Hornets. He led the Pac-12 in double-doubles with the Cougars this past season.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Sasser will be a pass for his rookie season with Cade Cunningham entrenched at the 1. But give him a couple years, and he’ll do everything to overcome his height and weight at 6’1 to make it as a pro.