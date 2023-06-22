Nuggets select Julian Strawther with No. 29 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Denver Nuggets initially checked into the 2023 NBA Draft with a pair of second round picks, holding selection No. 37 and 40. However, they made some trades and now hold the No. 29 pick in the first round in addition to No. 32 and No. 37 in the second round.

The reigning NBA Champions don’t have many glaring needs on their roster. However, Bruce Brown Jr. could opt out of his contract and hit free agency for a higher payday. There’s a chance the Nuggets brace themselves for that scenario by picking up a wing player in the draft. Also, getting another rim protector and backup center could be in the draft plans.

Nuggets 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 29: Julian Strawther, G/F, Gonzaga

No. 32: Jalen Pickett, G, Penn State

No. 37:

Strawther is a different prospect than Christian Braun, but the Nuggets would likely want him to have a similar impact in his rookie season. The Gonzaga product can shoot the triple well and is not shy in big moments, but his defensive chops need to improve for him to see consistent minutes.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Strawther, or any role player in Denver, could theoretically catch on if he develops chemistry with Nikola Jokic. However, he has a big hill to climb with Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Braun all ahead of him in the wing rotation. Unless there are some injuries, it’s hard to see Strawther doing much for fantasy managers in Year 1.