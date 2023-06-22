Cavaliers select Emoni Bates with No. 49 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers check in with only one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and that’s the No. 49 overall selection.

When looking at the Cavs from a roster perspective, the team needs a reliable wing player to grow into the role alongside fixtures like Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. A 3-and-D prospect with upside would be ideal.

Cavaliers 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 49: Emoni Bates, G, Eastern Michigan

Bates has had a large fall from grace. At one point, he was the top recruit in the country going into college before he ran into problems at Memphis. He eventually transferred back near his hometown and started to find his rhythm again. He’s an aggressive guard who can help the Cavaliers with some bench scoring right away.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Bates might be worth looking into later in fantasy drafts, largely because Cleveland’s backcourt depth is so thin he could be getting decent bench minutes immediately. If one of the Cavaliers’ top guards goes down, Bates would be set to take on a bigger role. He’ll start the season on most waiver wires but is worth monitoring as the games get going.