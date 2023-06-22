Suns select Toumani Camara with No. 52 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Phoenix Suns traded their first round pick of the 2023 NBA Draft (among other assets) in the Kevin Durant deal back in February. That leaves them with only one selection in this draft, which comes in the form of the 52nd overall pick.

The Suns are in need of some depth following the Durant trade, especially at the wing position. It’s unclear if Chris Paul will come back to Phoenix, so the Suns could add some insurance on that front through the draft or in free agency.

Suns 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 52: Toumani Camara, F, Dayton

Camara is not a great floor spacer but he can attack the glass well. That’s definitely something the Suns could use as they don’t have much depth behind Deandre Ayton off the bench.

Fantasy basketball outlook

It’s hard to see Camara making a huge fantasy impact. This Suns team is built on Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, with Ayton taking any secondary usage opportunities he can get. Don’t bank on Camara doing much, even if he plays consistent minutes since Phoenix doesn’t have a bench.