Timberwolves select Leonard Miller with No. 33 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves spent a great deal of their draft capital to acquire three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, in the 2022 offseason. The Wolves got an additional second-round pick in this draft at No. 33 to pair with their other pick at No. 53.

Minnesota will look to build around its current starting five and add depth (plus youth) in any form. With only one pick towards the end of the draft, the Timberwolves will likely go for the best available player, although taking another big man would be surprising.

Timberwolves 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 33: Leonard Miller, F, G League Ignite

No. 53:

This could potentially be a huge steal for the Timberwolves. Miller was projected to be a late first-round pick as his floor, but clearly teams were scared off by something. Minnesota could use his ability to get to the basket and his rebounding chops.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Given how much the Timberwolves lack on the wing, Miller could have a solid role in his rookie season. However, it would be tough to project him to do big things from a fantasy standpoint. He might be a good pickup later in the season if he sticks in this rotation.