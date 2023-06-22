Bucks trade with Magic, select Andre Jackson Jr. with No. 36 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Milwaukee Bucks were bounced in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Miami Heat, who eventually went on to win the Eastern Conference. Since then, Mike Budenholzer was relieved as Milwaukee’s head coach, and Adrian Griffin — former assistant of the Toronto Raptors — was selected to replace him.

The Bucks don’t have a ton of frontcourt depth at the moment, so that’s a need heading into this year’s draft. On top of that, Milwaukee has an aging roster full of veterans at every position, so the Bucks will look to find some youth to transition the future of their rotation in the coming years.

Bucks 2023 NBA Draft selections

No. 36: Andre Jackson Jr., F, UConn

Jackson played an important role on UConn’s national championship team, averaging 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game throughout the year. At 6’6”, his wingspan makes him a versatile defender.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Jackson will definitely come off the bench for the Bucks as a rookie and provide a spark on the defensive side of the floor. However, that will not make him someone worth investing a roster spot towards in fantasy.