The best pick for every NBA team in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft

The 2023 NBA Draft is finally here, and every team will be looking to make the right selection on draft night. Of course, believing you’ve made the right pick and actually getting the best player for your team are two different things. Every team’s best pick would theoretically be Victor Wembanyama, the all-world prospect projected to go No. 1 overall to the Spurs. However, we’re going to list out the best pick for each team taking draft projections into account. There could be some players listed for multiple teams due to uncertainty about where they’ll be drafted.

Here’s a look at who we believe the best pick for each team in the first round would be.

NBA Draft 2023 best pick for each team

No. 1 Spurs - Victor Wembanyama (France)

There are no sure things in the NBA, and certainly no sure things when we’re talking players above 7 feet. However, the fear of missing out on possibly the greatest player of all time is enough for the Spurs to take Wembanyama without any hesitation.

No. 2 Hornets - Brandon Miller (Alabama)

If the Hornets do believe in LaMelo Ball, there’s no reason to add Scoot Henderson as another ball-dominant guard. Miller, a scoring machine at every level, fits better with Ball offensively. If the Hornets don’t want to pay Ball, then Henderson could be the move.

No. 3 Trail Blazers - Brandon Miller (Alabama)

The Trail Blazers can do several things on draft night and this selection will hinge entirely on their decision for the future of the franchise. If they keep Damian Lillard, there’s a strong chance they deal this pick for more immediate help. If they trade Lillard, Scoot Henderson makes more sense than Miller. If they keep Lillard and the pick, Miller fits nicely alongside the rest of the roster.

No. 4 Rockets - Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)

It would be a surprise if Henderson is still around after the first three picks, but this is the perfect fit for Houston. The Rockets have two budding scorers with Jalen Green and Jabari Smith. They’ve got a promising big man in Alperen Sengun. What they need is a floor general who can control the offense and successfully set up scorers, and Henderson can do that while growing with the group on the same timeline.

No. 5 Pistons - Cam Whitmore (Villanova)

Jarace Walker wouldn’t be a bad pick for Detroit but the Pistons should go for the upside with Whitmore as a wing player. If he improves as a shooter, he could be Detroit’s lockdown perimeter threat with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey attacking the basket. The Pistons have an exciting young core, and Whitmore could be the final piece to the rebuild.

No. 6 Magic - Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)

The Magic could go with either Thompson twin here, but Amen has slightly more upside as a defender and scorer according to most draft analysts. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will take care of the scoring, so Orlando really will need someone to diffuse the pressure on them defensively. They also have another high first-round pick, so they can swing for the fences here with minimal risk.

No. 7 Pacers - Jarace Walker (Houston)

Walker provides some much-needed help on the interior for the Pacers, who are thin behind Myles Turner. He’s also a capable perimeter defender due to his speed, and could eventually develop enough moves offensively to be a threat on that side of the ball. Walker would be a great fit in the pick-and-roll game with Tyrese Haliburton.

No. 8 Wizards - Anthony Black (Arkansas)

This is about where Black is projected to go, and it makes perfect sense for Washington after the Bradley Beal trade. He’s got the tools to be a great perimeter defender, and his skills as a lead pick-and-roll playmaker are second to none. With the Wizards having some young players growing as scorers, adding Black as the primary facilitator makes too much sense.

No. 9 Utah Jazz - Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

The Jazz might believe in Collin Sexton as the lead point guard, and Ochai Agbaji is also growing in the backcourt. However, Wallace and Sexton in the backcourt could unlock both players to a new degree. Sexton is better off the ball, and Wallace is an aggressive operator who can improve Utah’s defense at the point of attack right away.

No. 10 Mavericks - Taylor Hendricks (UCF)

The Mavericks appear set to bring Kyrie Irving back, so a guard doesn’t make sense. Hendricks fits the mold of the player Dallas had success surrounding Luka Doncic with; a versatile defender with the ability to hit the perimeter shot. Hendricks helps the Mavericks at a position of need and fits the roster well.

No. 11 Magic - Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

Point guard has been a glaring weakness for Orlando but it isn’t because the Magic haven’t tried to improve the position. Wallace would hopefully solve the problem, although he could take some usage away from Banchero.

No. 12 Thunder - Bilal Coulibaly (France)

A team swimming in first-round picks can afford to take a leap of faith at No. 12. Coulibaly is considered one of the top defensive prospects in the class and can immediately fortify Oklahoma City’s defense as the team starts to climb out of the league cellar.

No. 13 Raptors - Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

The Raptors are getting Gary Trent Jr. back, but Fred VanVleet’s status is truly up in the air. Either way, Hood-Schifino fills a need and can be a strong backup point guard if VanVleet returns. There’s also a belief VanVleet should play off the ball, which works with Hood-Schifino’s skillset.

No. 14 New Orleans Pelicans - Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

The Pelicans are trying to move up for Henderson specifically, but if they do stay here than Hood-Schifino is an excellent fallback option. He’s inconsistent as a shooter but operates well in the pick-and-roll and midrange. The Pelicans need help at the guard spot and have plenty of scorers. Hood-Schifino is the best pick at this spot.

No. 15 Hawks - Gradey Dick (Kansas)

Assuming the Hawks don’t clean up their frontcourt mess, Dick makes a ton of sense here. He could be off the board by now but he has been falling in mock drafts lately. Even though Atlanta has wing scorers, Dick offers another sharpshooting option while providing some secondary playmaking skills.

No. 16 Jazz - Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)

The Jazz already went with a guard early, so adding a scoring threat on the wing is the next priority. Sensabaugh really exploded in his lone season at Ohio State and while that could be a mirage, his three-point shooting should hold at the next level to make him a competent role player.

No. 17 Lakers - Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)

Smith Jr. can be a lead guard eventually but he’s a decent secondary slasher for the Lakers as they try to keep contending with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Smith Jr. would likely lead the second unit in his rookie season if he lands here but he could eventually grow into a solid running mate with Davis after James hangs it up.

No. 18 Heat - Kobe Bufkin (Michigan)

We’ll see if Miami makes any moves but if they do stay in this spot, Bufkin would be a nice get at this pick. He improved tremendously in his sophomore season at Michigan and fits the “Heat Culture” mentality. Plus, Miami could use some point guard help.

No. 19 Warriors - Dereck Lively (Duke)

Lively is not projected to slip in the draft and the Warriors do have some bad experiences with big men, but this is worth trying out. Lively simply didn’t click at Duke as a highly rated prospect, though the talent is there. If there’s a place for everything to work out for him, Golden State is it.

No. 20 Rockets - Leonard Miller (G League Ignite)

The Rockets can afford to take the risk with Miller, who projects as as switchable defender with offensive upside. Houston is in the midst of a long and somewhat confusing rebuild, but Miller’s upside is worth taking a shot on at 20.

No. 21 Nets - Jett Howard (Michigan)

Mikal Bridges is the featured player for the Nets right now but Howard carries the upside Brooklyn wants in a perimeter player. He was inconsistent at Michigan, so there’s some concern he won’t make an impact in his rookie season. However, the Nets do have some time and some additional draft capital to take a chance with him here.

No. 22 Nets - Jordan Hawkins (UConn)

If the Nets do choose to go with the upside in one pick, they should take a more sure commodity here. Hawkins is a strong perimeter shooter who should serve as a good replacement in the event Seth Curry leaves in free agency.

No. 23 Trail Blazers - James Nnaji (Barcelona)

The Blazers are going to shop Jusuf Nurkic and eventually deal him, so they’ll need a big man to take his place. Nnaji is raw right now, so he could serve as a backup right now before eventually stepping into the starting role if he pans out. Portland has to go for the upside with every pick.

No. 24 Kings - Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA)

If the Kings don’t bring Harrison Barnes back in free agency, they’ll need a wing player who can grow into a bigger role. Jaquez Jr. has a wide draft range and needs to improve as a shooter, but his will to win and growth over his career at UCLA is encouraging for any NBA team who drafts him.

No. 25 Grizzlies - Kris Murray (Iowa)

Murray’s three-point shooting drop is a concern, and the Grizzlies could potentially target a point guard with Ja Morant’s suspension. However, the combo forward has the potential to be a floor-spacing big the Grizzlies need. He fits well with Jaren Jackson Jr. as a long-term play, and Memphis should take a chance on his upside if he’s available here.

No. 26 Pacers - Jordan Hawkins (UConn)

Indiana has plenty of creators and aggressive scorers, so adding a perimeter threat here would be nice. Buddy Hield might be dealt if the team believes a good offers is out there, and Hawkins could step up in his place.

No. 27 Hornets - Tristan Vukcevic (Serbia)

Everyone is going to go hunting for the next Nikola Jokic, and that’s likely going to be futile endeavor. Vukcevic has intriguing upside due to his ability to stretch the floor, and the Hornets can take a gamble here after securing a top prospect early in the first round.

No. 28 Jazz - Colby Jones (Xavier)

There’s a chance Jones is gone by this point. He fits for Utah both in terms of play style and roster needs as a “3-and-D” wing player. Jones might not ever become a star but he’s set to be a quality role player for a long time.

No. 29 Nuggets - Tristan Vukcevic (Serbia)

A big man from Serbia worked out last time for the Nuggets, so why not go there again? Vukcevic is different from Jokic, but he does provide a stretch forward for the Nuggets to deploy offensively. There are wing options also available for Denver here, so Jones and Podziemski are also good fits. However, the Nuggets will go for the upside here with Vukcevic.

No. 30 Wizards - Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara)

It’s tempting for the Wizards to add Vukcevic here as they got this pick after dealing Kristaps Porzingis, but Podziemski and Black form a dynamic young backcourt the team can build around. The Wall-Beal years were productive for Washington, and the Wizards have enough around Black and Podziemski for the whole core to grow together. A big man can come later down the line in free agency or with a trade.