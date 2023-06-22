NASCAR schedule for 2023 Nashville race

NASCAR is headed to Nashville Superspeedway this weekend for a trio of races. The track was built in 2001 but did not start hosting Cup Series races until 2021. The track ran Xfinity and Truck races from 2001 to 2011, and then shut down from 2012 through 2020.

The weekend opens with a busy Friday for the Truck Series. The field will run practice and qualifying during the day, and then close with the Rackley Roofing 200 at 8 p.m. ET. All three events will air on FS1. Zane Smith and Corey Heim are co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of practice and qualifying with +450 odds.

The Xfinity Series has practice on Friday, and then runs qualifying and the Tennessee Lottery 250 on Saturday. Their events will air on USA Network. Ty Gibbs and Justin Allgaier are co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of practice and qualifying with +330 odds.

The weekend wraps with the Cup Series running the Ally 400 on Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 7 p.m. ET. The circuit is pivoting from Fox to NBC for the rest of the season, starting with this race. Practice and qualifying are on Saturday and will air on USA Network. Kyle Larson is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the weekend with +550 odds.

All times below are ET.

Friday, June 23

11:00 a.m. — Truck garage hours

3:30 p.m. — Cup garage hours

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage hours

4:00 p.m. — Truck practice — FS1, Fox Sports Live

4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying — FS1, Fox Sports Live

5:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live

6:30 p.m. — Cup practice — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live

8:00 p.m. — Rackley Roofing 200, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Saturday, June 24

8:00 a.m. — Cup garage hours

8:00 a.m. — Xfinity garage hours

12:00 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live

1:00 p.m. — Cup qualifying — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live

3:30 p.m. — Tennessee Lottery 250, Xfinity Series — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live

Sunday, June 25

4:00 p.m. — Cup garage hours

7:00 p.m. — Ally 400, Cup Series — NBC, NBCSports.com/live