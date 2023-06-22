2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Kentucky F Chris Livingston

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Kentucky forward Chris Livingston.

Chris Livingston Draft Profile

At 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Livingston has the frame to play wing in the NBA. He was one of Kentucky’s best role players off the bench as a freshman in 2022, posting averages of 6.3 PPG and 4.7 RPG. The 19-year-old prospect should prove to be a steal for any team that selects him toward the end of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Strengths

Livingston is an exceptional athlete with impressive leaping ability and quickness. His athleticism allows him to finish strong at the rim, make acrobatic plays, and excel in transition. Livingston’s explosiveness also benefits him on the defensive end, where he can disrupt passing lanes and block shots. He tallied 12 of the latter last season. Livingston is a dynamic scorer who can put the ball on the floor and get to the bucket in isolation, or cutting backdoor on his defender.

He has a strong slashing game, utilizing his athleticism and body control to finish at the rim through contact. Additionally, he has a smooth mid-range jumper and the ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc. Livingston’s offensive versatility makes him a scoring threat from all areas of the court.

Weaknesses

Though Livingston has shown potential as a shooter, his consistency can be improved. He should focus on refining his shooting mechanics and increasing his shooting percentages once he gets to the league, and work to become a more reliable threat from the perimeter.

Player comparison: Justise Winslow