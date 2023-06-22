2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Serbia C Tristan Vukcevic

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Serbia center Tristan Vukcevic.

Tristan Vukcevic Draft Profile

As one of the most talented international prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft class, Vukcevic looks to build off of the success he’s had overseas and work his style of play into the NBA. At 6-foot-10, 220 pounds, he fits the mold as a quality stretch-four big man. His current draft value creeps just around a mid-second-round selection.

Strengths

Vukcevic is an abnormally strong finisher at the rim against bigger defenders. He might struggle early into his NBA career when facing double teams in the post, but he will have time to add more strength to his frame in his development. He’s a capable shooter from beyond the arc, and will certainly be an imposing offensive presence to pull defenders off out to the perimeter. He has a strong post-up game, especially against players of his size or smaller.

Weaknesses

While he’s quite polished as an offensive producer, there’s going to be a lot of work to be done if a team expects him to disrupt shots inside. He has a delayed reaction to defend shooters on the perimeter, and he often gets lackadaisical when guarding the post.

Player comparison: Maxi Kleber