2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Santa Clara G Brandin Podziemski

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Santa Clara guard Brandin Podziemski.

Brandin Podziemski Draft Profile

Coming in as one of the best sleeper prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft class, Podziemski was the prime reason for Santa Clara’s 23-10 campaign last season. Toe-to-toe with WCC giants Gonzaga and St. Mary’s, Podziemski proved to be the best overall player on the floor at times. He led the Broncos in four statistical categories in 2022 — posting averages of 19.9 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.7 APG and 1.8 SPG.

Strengths

Podziemski is an elite shooter with a smooth and consistent stroke. He has deep range and can knock down shots from beyond the arc, with a shooting form that mirrors the “logo” NBA shooters like a Trae Young or a Damian Lillard. Podziemski possesses a quick release and a high release point, allowing him to shoot over defenders effectively. His shooting prowess and ability to space the floor make him a valuable offensive weapon.

Weaknesses

While Podziemski is primarily known for his shooting, improving his ball-handling and ability to create his own shot off the dribble would quickly propel his offensive craft. Developing his handle, as well as adding more explosiveness when driving the lane would be highly beneficial as he prepares for pro-level defenders.

Player comparison: Manu Ginobili