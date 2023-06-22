2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Penn State G Seth Lundy

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Penn State guard Seth Lundy.

Seth Lundy Draft Profile

While Lundy was essentially the Robin to Jalen Pickett’s Batman at times during Penn State’s memorable season in 2022, there are a lot of signs that show he’s ready to make a name for himself at the NBA level. He finished second on the team in PPG (14.2) and RPG (6.3), while shooting 40.0% from three. There should be an opportunity for a team to snag him in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Strengths

Lundy is a skilled scorer with the ability to put up points on the inside and out. He possesses a smooth shooting stroke with range. He has intangibles of a 3-and-D wing but also has the ability to create his own shot off the dribble. He shows good footwork and touch around the basket, utilizing post moves to finish inside. Lundy has the offensive skill set and IQ to become a consistent offensive threat.

Weaknesses

As any true scorer has been in the past, Lundy has to become better as a passer and creating for teammates in the half-court. His assist numbers at PSU were minuscule, and he was careless with the basketball at times. Carving out minutes in the NBA as a rookie will be hard to come by, but he will have an edge with his athleticism and physicality. He just needs some time learning from the vets.

Player comparison: Alec Burks