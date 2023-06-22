2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Miami G Jordan Miller

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Miami guard Jordan Miller.

Jordan Miller Draft Profile

Miller played five years of college basketball. His first three years were with the George Mason Patriots before playing his final two seasons with the Miami Hurricanes. He earned second-team All-ACC honors with Miami last year.

Miami made the Final Four in 2023, and Miller played a huge role in that. He averaged 15.3 points, 6.2 points, and 2.7 assists across 37 games. The 6-foot-7 wing had a season-high 27 points against the Texas Longhorns in the Elite Eight to propel the Hurricanes to the Final Four.

Strengths

He has a very long frame (6-foot-7) with an athletic profile. He’s a decent shooter that consistently shot 33.3% from distance in college. On top of that, Miller has proven himself as a capable rebounder (6.0 RPG) and a solid defender.

Weaknesses

He played five years of college hoops, making him one of the older players in the draft. There are questions surrounding his upside because of that.

Despite his athletic profile and decent jumper, he was often inconsistent and sometimes passive on offense.

Player comparison: Mikal Bridges, De’Andre Hunter