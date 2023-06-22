2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Miami G Isaiah Wong

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Miami guard Isaiah Wong.

Isaiah Wong Draft Profile

Wong had a very successful four-year career for the Miami Hurricanes. He helped Miami to the Final Four in 2023 and also won ACC Player of the Year while averaging 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per contest.

Strengths

The 6-foot-4 guard can shoot, hitting 83% of his free throws and 37% of his three-pointers last year at Miami. He’s athletic and skilled with the ball, having the ability to create his own shot. However, he thrives in catch-and-shoot scenarios, which makes him a plausible shooting guard at the next level.

Weaknesses

He has been known to be a streak shooter who needs more consistency. He’s sometimes too focused on scoring while letting other areas of his game suffer. Wong can be considered undersized as a wing while stepping in at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds.

Player comparison: Bradley Beal, CJ McCollum