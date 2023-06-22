Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1 overall in 2023 NBA Draft

The San Antonio Spurs have selected big man Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. This comes as a surprise to no one as the French phenom has been regarded as the possibly the best NBA Draft prospect since LeBron James in 2003.

Listed anywhere from 7’3” to 7’5” with an eight-foot wingspan, Wembanyama will be the tallest and lengthiest player in the NBA upon his arrival. What puts him in generational prospect territory are his guard-like ball-handling skills and three-point shooting ability even for his size. On defense, his length makes him a deadly shot-blocking threat and lateral quickness allows him to guard from perimeter to perimeter. Some draft analysts have described him as a 7’4” Kevin Durant, with others drawing comparisons with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 19-year-old has spent four years playing pro-level basketball in France, starring for the Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A league this season. Through 34 games, he has averaged 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

With his selection, Wembanyama immediately becomes the centerpiece of the entire Spurs organization and the roster will be constructed around him. There are some concerns over if he’ll be able to hold up physically and stay healthy with his tremendous size. If he does, then he’ll have the chance to follow in the footsteps of David Robinson and Tim Duncan as a generational big man in San Antonio.