Brandon Miller goes No. 2 overall in 2023 NBA Draft

The Charlotte Hornets have selected Alabama forward Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. After the San Antonio Spurs unsurprisingly took Victor Wembanyama with the top pick in the draft, there was a question over whether the Hornets would take Miller, G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson, or trade the pick outright. In the end, they decided to take the 2022-23 SEC Player of the Year.

Miller was as good as advertised upon his arrival to Alabama as a five-star recruit last year. Through 37 games, he averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as the Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 overall seed heading into the NCAA Tournament. At 6’9”, he has a great offensive skillset and his height allows him to shoot over other forwards and wings at different levels. He has drawn comparisons to Paul George by NBA Draft scouts but needs to build on his frame and could improve his explosiveness on both ends of the floor.

Of course, Miller’s name became known nationwide off the court. In February, a Tuscaloosa, AL, police officer testified that Miller brought a gun used by former teammate Darius Miles in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris near the Tuscaloosa Strip back in January. Miles, along would another individual named Michael Davis, were charged with capital murder while Miller faced no charges as it was determined that he had no knowledge of any intent for the weapon’s use.

Now in Charlotte, he projects to immediately start and form a dynamic 1-2 punch with point guard LaMelo Ball. These two will be central figures in the Hornets’ quest to become a consistent playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.