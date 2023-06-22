 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scoot Henderson goes No. 3 overall in 2023 NBA Draft

Here’s a look at the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

By Pete Hernandez
COLLEGE PARK, GA - MARCH 8th: Scoot Henderson #0 of the G-League Ignite reacts after a play against the College Park Skyhawks on March 8th, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 NBA Draft continues to roll along from the Barclays Center and with the third overall selection, the Portland Trail Blazers have selected Scoot Henderson of the G-League Ignite.

Henderson is a high-flying athlete who needs little space to dunk over defenders and is liable for making a poster on any given night. He’ll give a nice boost of athleticism in the backcourt alongside the veteran Damian Lillard and rising star Anfernee Simons. With just a 27.5 three-point percentage, he’ll need to improve his overall shooting efficiency from the floor, but the talent upside is sky-high from the onset.

There is definitely a clog in the backcourt with Lillard and Simons already established on the roster, but Henderson does bring high energy and tenacity on the defensive end. So while there may be concerns about the immediate fit and whether Henderson can maximize his offensive skillset, there should be ample opportunities for him to contribute right away as a tenacious defender.

