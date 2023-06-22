Scoot Henderson goes No. 3 overall in 2023 NBA Draft

The 2023 NBA Draft continues to roll along from the Barclays Center and with the third overall selection, the Portland Trail Blazers have selected Scoot Henderson of the G-League Ignite.

Henderson is a high-flying athlete who needs little space to dunk over defenders and is liable for making a poster on any given night. He’ll give a nice boost of athleticism in the backcourt alongside the veteran Damian Lillard and rising star Anfernee Simons. With just a 27.5 three-point percentage, he’ll need to improve his overall shooting efficiency from the floor, but the talent upside is sky-high from the onset.

There is definitely a clog in the backcourt with Lillard and Simons already established on the roster, but Henderson does bring high energy and tenacity on the defensive end. So while there may be concerns about the immediate fit and whether Henderson can maximize his offensive skillset, there should be ample opportunities for him to contribute right away as a tenacious defender.