Amen Thompson goes No. 4 overall in 2023 NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets have selected Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Amen was projected as a top 10 pick along with his twin brother Ausar and has become the first Overtime Elite player to be taken in the draft.

A native of San Leandro, CA, before attending high school in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Thompson opted to forego his senior year of high school to join OTE in 2021. Playing for the City Reapers this past season within the upstart league, he earned OTE MVP by averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. At 6’7” with a long wingspan, has incredible explosiveness off the dribble and is an excellent ball handler. He’s a great playmaker and NBA Draft scouts have drawn comparisons for him to John Wall. His jump shooting needs work as he shot just 25% from through this past season.

Now with the Rockets, Thompson will join a young core that already includes the likes of Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun. New head coach Ime Udoka will have plenty of young talent to work with and will be tasked with meshing them together and pointing them into the direction of competing in a tough Western Conference.