Ausar Thompson goes No. 5 overall in 2023 NBA Draft

The 2023 NBA Draft continues to roll along from the Barclays Center and with the third overall selection, the Detroit Pistons have selected Ausar Thompson of Overtime Elite.

Thompson is a bouncy athlete with a nice combination of speed and body control even for an NBA player. He has great burst on drives to the basket and has the ability to go from slow to fast when needed.

The Pistons are clearly clogged in the backcourt with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and now Thompson joining them. Granted, Detroit is likely in for another rebuilding year, so there are ample opportunities for him to get some nice playing time. Additionally, if Cunningham can remain healthy, Detroit could potentially surprise many with a leap this year.