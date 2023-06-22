 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rookie rankings for the 2023-24 NBA season

Here’s how we feel the rookies shape up after the draft.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brandon Miller poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted second overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The first round of the 2023 NBA Draft has come and gone, with most of the top prospects being taken off the board. Most NBA rookies don’t make a tremendous impact, but there’s a handful who break out and set themselves up for a long career early.

Here’s a look at who we believe will be the top 15 rookies in the 2022-23 season from this class. This list is a combination of statistical contributions, projected role, upside and fantasy/DFS value for the upcoming season.

2023-24 NBA rookie rankings

1. Victor Wembanyama, F/C, Spurs
2. Brandon Miller, F, Hornets
3. Anthony Black, G, Magic
4. Scoot Henderson, G, Blazers
5. Gradey Dick, F, Raptors
6. Keyonte George, G, Jazz
7. Brandin Podziemski, G, Warriors
8. Jalen Hood-Schifino, G, Lakers
9. Jaime Jaquez Jr., F, Heat
10. Cam Whitmore, F, Rockets
11. Ausar Thompson, G/F, Pistons
12. Amen Thompson, G/F, Rockets
13. Dariq Whitehead, G, Nets
14. Brice Sensabaugh, F, Jazz
15. Kobe Bufkin, G, Hawks

