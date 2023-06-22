Rookie rankings for the 2023-24 NBA season

The first round of the 2023 NBA Draft has come and gone, with most of the top prospects being taken off the board. Most NBA rookies don’t make a tremendous impact, but there’s a handful who break out and set themselves up for a long career early.

Here’s a look at who we believe will be the top 15 rookies in the 2022-23 season from this class. This list is a combination of statistical contributions, projected role, upside and fantasy/DFS value for the upcoming season.

2023-24 NBA rookie rankings

1. Victor Wembanyama, F/C, Spurs

2. Brandon Miller, F, Hornets

3. Anthony Black, G, Magic

4. Scoot Henderson, G, Blazers

5. Gradey Dick, F, Raptors

6. Keyonte George, G, Jazz

7. Brandin Podziemski, G, Warriors

8. Jalen Hood-Schifino, G, Lakers

9. Jaime Jaquez Jr., F, Heat

10. Cam Whitmore, F, Rockets

11. Ausar Thompson, G/F, Pistons

12. Amen Thompson, G/F, Rockets

13. Dariq Whitehead, G, Nets

14. Brice Sensabaugh, F, Jazz

15. Kobe Bufkin, G, Hawks