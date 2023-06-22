Tracking undrafted free agent signings after the 2023 NBA Draft

The 2023 NBA Draft has come and gone and we saw plenty of movement on the night. Victor Wembanyama was selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs. He could be the next superstar in the NBA. For a group of players who weren’t drafted, this means trying to make a roster over the summer and before the season.
Every so often we see an undrafted free agent crack a roster and even turn into a quality NBA player. Wichita State guard Fred VanVleet went on to join the Toronto Raptors and win a championship while performing at an All-Star level. If we’re talking Hall of Famers, Detroit Pistons legend Ben Wallace was an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Union.
There are plenty of notable names who went undrafted on Thursday night. That list includes Kentucky C Oscar Tshiebwe, who won National Player of the Year a few seasons ago. He becomes the first player to ever win the award and go undrafted. Along with Tshiebwe is another familiar face in Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, who should also land a tryout or Summer League invite.
Other notables include Colin Castleton, Adama Sanogo, Mike Miles Jr., Adam Flagler and Ricky Council IV.
Here we’re tracking all the latest undrafted free agent signings and contracts after the 2023 NBA Draft.
2023 NBA undrafted free agent contracts
Cleveland Cavaliers
Wichita State G Craig Porter Jr.
Chicago Bulls
Connecticut C Adama Sanogo
Dallas Mavericks
TCU PG Mike Miles Jr.
UAB G Jordan Walker
Golden State Warriors
DePaul F Javan Johnson
Los Angeles Lakers
Florida C Colin Castleton
Florida F Alex Fudge
Missouri G D’Moi Hodge
Milwaukee Bucks
San Jose State G Omari Moore
Philadelphia 76ers
Arkansas G Ricky Council IV
Arizona F Azuolas Tubelis
NC State SG Terquavion Smith
Arizona State F Marcus Bagley
Phoenix Suns
UAB C Trey Jemison
Oklahoma G Grant Sherfield
San Antonio Spurs
Texas G Sir’Jabari Rice
Toronto Raptors
Kansas State PG Markquis Nowell
Utah Jazz
Joey Hauser F Michigan State
Nick Ongenda F DePaul