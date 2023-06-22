Who was No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NBA draft?

The 2023 NBA Draft is set to take place on Thursday, June 22 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The San Antonio Spurs will open the festivities with the No. 1 pick and there is zero doubt that they will use the top selection on generational French big man Victor Wembanyama. Before the Spurs secure their franchise cornerstone on Thursday, we’ll take a look at the top selection from last year’s draft.

The Orlando Magic owned the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and used it to take Duke forward Paolo Banchero. Heading into that year’s draft, there was debate over whether the top pick would be Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr., or Chet Holmgren. The Magic ultimately decided on the 6’10” Seattle native and it ended up working out for both sides.

Banchero would immediately live up to his No. 1 pick status and won the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year Award. Through 72 games, he averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. His presence helped the Magic make a big jump from 22 wins the year prior to a 34-win campaign where they still had an outside shot at qualifying for the playoffs late in the year.

Now established as the franchise guy in Orlando, Banchero is projected to make a huge leap next season and could potentially garner All-Star consideration midway through the year. With him leading a young roster, the Magic will be at the top of the list of rising teams that could sneak into the postseason next spring.