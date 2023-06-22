 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NBA Draft winners: Spurs, Hornets, Heat do well on draft night

Here’s a look at those that made the best out of the draft.

By Collin Sherwin
Victor Wembanyama celebrates after being drafted first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
The first round of the 2023 NBA Draft has come to a close, and since the second round is usually teams opening up their pull-tab tickets and hoping for a jackpot, we’ll begin to assess who comes away with the best prizes on the evening.

Here are our winners from 2023 NBA Draft Night.

Winner: San Antonio Spurs

I mean, duh. No matter what happened somewhere else in the draft, the Spurs getting their third truly franchise-changing player in the last 35 years via ping pong ball is quite the feat. A team with five NBA titles that’s nowhere near a beach shows not only great ownership, management and coaching, but a bit of luck as well.

Winner: New Orleans Pelicans

Jordan Hawkins comes in with a championship pedigree from UConn, and he’ll work as hard as necessary to get on the floor despite a crowded backcourt with C.J McCollum and Jose Alvarado. A pick like this means the Pels are trying to win sooner than later, and aren’t in develop-a-player mode.

Winner: Miami Heat

What might be the best-run organization in the league does it again, getting a pure, unadulterated bucket in UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez, Jr. Jaquez can score in anyway you can imagine, but was a bit of isolation specialist and ball stopper thanks to Mick Cronin’s offense in college.

Erik Spoelstra will find a way to put him in position to both score and be a playmaker in a big body.

Winner: Charlotte Hornets

While the Hornets fans might have wanted Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller is a complete scorer that is long, rangy, and was the key part of a team that was No. 1 in the country for a good chunk of his only college season. He’s 6’9, got 16.8 and 8.8 a game, and already had excellent defensive instincts with a 7’2 wingspan.

Especially with LaMelo Ball already on the team, Scoot Henderson wasn’t the correct pick here. Michael Jordan’s last major move for the franchise was the right one.

