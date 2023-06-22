NBA Draft 2023 grades: Analysis, reaction for every team’s first-round pick

The 2023 NBA Draft is here and it is poised to be one of the more exciting draft nights in recent memory. A large portion of the league is in flux about the future, which means this is the night where plenty of moves could be made. Of course, there will still be teams making selections at their draft spot and taking players they believe will be the best fit for their franchise.

We’re tracking each first-round pick as it happens and providing instant reaction with draft grades.

2023 NBA Draft grades

First Round

No. 1: San Antonio Spurs - Victor Wembanyama

Grade: A

There’s never been a prospect like Wembanyama, and there’s few places in the league that develops players better than San Antonio. This is the perfect place for Wembanyama to launch his NBA career and also finish it out, assuming he does what everyone thinks he’s going to do. Health is a concern, which is not uncommon for a player of his height. Outside of that, he should be an All-Star in no time.