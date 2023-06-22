 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First round leader odds for 2023 Travelers Championship

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the Travelers Championship this weekend.

By Grace McDermott
Keegan Bradley of the United States waits on the 14th green during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2023 in Cromwell, Connecticut. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The 2023 Travelers Championship sees the biggest names on the PGA TOUR head to the east coast just one week after the U.S. Open. As the next elevated event on the schedule, the Travelers Championship boasts a field that includes Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm, as well as 2022 champion Xander Schauffele and U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark.

The event will tee off from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT on Thursday, June 22. If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s play, check out the first round leader odds. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, making a single day’s results much more difficult to predict. A relatively unknown golfer could have a fantastic day, and the best golfer in the world could get caught in a bogey spiral.

Since anything can happen in the first round, the odds are are much longer than those for the overall winner. For instance, last year, J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy both led the field after shooting a 62 on Thursday. They finished in second and 19th, respectively.

With Keegan Bradley firing a -8 thru 12 holes so far today, he’s taken a big lead in the odds to have the best first round today.

2023 Travelers Championship First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2023 Travelers Championship Round 1 Odds

Golfer Odds
Golfer Odds
Keegan Bradley −225
Scottie Scheffler +750
Patrick Cantlay +1600
Xander Schauffele +4000
Jon Rahm +4500
Rory McIlroy +7000
Shane Lowry +7500
Viktor Hovland +9000
Collin Morikawa +11000
Tony Finau +11000
Tommy Fleetwood +13000
Kevin Streelman +13000
Russell Henley +15000
Tom Kim +15000
Rickie Fowler +15000
Matt Fitzpatrick +15000
Si Woo Kim +15000
Jason Day +18000
Cameron Young +18000
Sungjae Im +18000
Corey Conners +20000
Lee Hodges +20000
Sepp Straka +25000
Denny McCarthy +25000
Brian Harman +25000
Sahith Theegala +30000
Andrew Putnam +30000
Gary Woodland +30000
Adam Scott +30000
Min Woo Lee +30000
S.H. Kim +30000
Matt Kuchar +30000
Emiliano Grillo +30000
Chez Reavie +30000
C.T. Pan +30000
Austin Eckroat +30000
Aaron Rai +30000
Wyndham Clark +35000
Eric Cole +35000
Mark Hubbard +35000
Ludvig Aberg +35000
Patrick Rodgers +35000
Cam Davis +35000
Byeong Hun An +40000
Stephan Jaeger +40000
Beau Hossler +40000
J.J. Spaun +40000
Hideki Matsuyama +40000
Seamus Power +40000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +40000
Brandon Wu +40000
Nick Hardy +50000
Justin Suh +50000
Joseph Bramlett +50000
Sam Bennett +50000
Tom Hoge +50000
Lucas Herbert +50000
Ryan Palmer +50000
J.T. Poston +50000
Harry Hall +50000
Harris English +60000
Garrick Higgo +60000
Brendon Todd +60000
Nate Lashley +60000
Andrew Novak +60000
Kevin Yu +60000
Adam Schenk +60000
Kurt Kitayama +60000
Justin Thomas +60000
Hayden Buckley +60000
Webb Simpson +60000
Doug Ghim +60000
Davis Thompson +60000
Taylor Moore +60000
Adam Svensson +60000
Kevin Tway +60000
Sam Stevens +80000
David Lipsky +80000
Luke List +80000
Davis Riley +80000
Lucas Glover +80000
Patton Kizzire +80000
Stewart Cink +80000
Sam Ryder +80000
Justin Lower +80000
Michael Kim +80000
Matt NeSmith +80000
Robby Shelton +80000
Peter Malnati +80000
Danny Willett +80000
Charley Hoffman +80000
Chesson Hadley +80000
Carson Young +80000
Lanto Griffin +80000
Callum Tarren +100000
Ben Martin +100000
Scott Piercy +100000
Kelly Kraft +100000
Zach Johnson +100000
Max Homa +100000
Greyson Sigg +100000
Trey Mullinax +100000
Francesco Molinari +100000
Erik Van Rooyen +100000
Chad Ramey +100000
Alex Smalley +100000
Adam Long +100000
Zecheng Dou +100000
K.H. Lee +100000
James Hahn +100000
Ben Taylor +100000
Kevin Kisner +100000
Matthias Schwab +100000
Dylan Wu +100000
Benjamin James +100000
Zac Blair +100000
Vincent Norrman +100000
Russell Knox +100000
Doc Redman +100000
Ben Griffin +100000
Jimmy Walker +100000
Jason Dufner +100000
Robert Streb +100000
Thomas Detry +100000
Taylor Pendrith +100000
Brian Gay +100000
Carl Yuan +100000
Brett Stegmaier +100000
Scott Stallings +100000

More From DraftKings Nation