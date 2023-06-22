First round leader odds for 2023 Travelers Championship

The 2023 Travelers Championship sees the biggest names on the PGA TOUR head to the east coast just one week after the U.S. Open. As the next elevated event on the schedule, the Travelers Championship boasts a field that includes Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm, as well as 2022 champion Xander Schauffele and U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark.

The event will tee off from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT on Thursday, June 22. If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s play, check out the first round leader odds. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, making a single day’s results much more difficult to predict. A relatively unknown golfer could have a fantastic day, and the best golfer in the world could get caught in a bogey spiral.

Since anything can happen in the first round, the odds are are much longer than those for the overall winner. For instance, last year, J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy both led the field after shooting a 62 on Thursday. They finished in second and 19th, respectively.

With Keegan Bradley firing a -8 thru 12 holes so far today, he’s taken a big lead in the odds to have the best first round today.

2023 Travelers Championship First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook