First round leader odds for 2023 Travelers Championship

The 2023 Travelers Championship sees the biggest names on the PGA TOUR head to the east coast just one week after the U.S. Open. As the next elevated event on the schedule, the Travelers Championship boasts a field that includes Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm, as well as 2022 champion Xander Schauffele and U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark.
The event will tee off from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT on Thursday, June 22. If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s play, check out the first round leader odds. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, making a single day’s results much more difficult to predict. A relatively unknown golfer could have a fantastic day, and the best golfer in the world could get caught in a bogey spiral.
Since anything can happen in the first round, the odds are are much longer than those for the overall winner. For instance, last year, J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy both led the field after shooting a 62 on Thursday. They finished in second and 19th, respectively.
With Keegan Bradley firing a -8 thru 12 holes so far today, he’s taken a big lead in the odds to have the best first round today.
2023 Travelers Championship First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
2023 Travelers Championship Round 1 Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Keegan Bradley
|−225
|Scottie Scheffler
|+750
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1600
|Xander Schauffele
|+4000
|Jon Rahm
|+4500
|Rory McIlroy
|+7000
|Shane Lowry
|+7500
|Viktor Hovland
|+9000
|Collin Morikawa
|+11000
|Tony Finau
|+11000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+13000
|Kevin Streelman
|+13000
|Russell Henley
|+15000
|Tom Kim
|+15000
|Rickie Fowler
|+15000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+15000
|Si Woo Kim
|+15000
|Jason Day
|+18000
|Cameron Young
|+18000
|Sungjae Im
|+18000
|Corey Conners
|+20000
|Lee Hodges
|+20000
|Sepp Straka
|+25000
|Denny McCarthy
|+25000
|Brian Harman
|+25000
|Sahith Theegala
|+30000
|Andrew Putnam
|+30000
|Gary Woodland
|+30000
|Adam Scott
|+30000
|Min Woo Lee
|+30000
|S.H. Kim
|+30000
|Matt Kuchar
|+30000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+30000
|Chez Reavie
|+30000
|C.T. Pan
|+30000
|Austin Eckroat
|+30000
|Aaron Rai
|+30000
|Wyndham Clark
|+35000
|Eric Cole
|+35000
|Mark Hubbard
|+35000
|Ludvig Aberg
|+35000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+35000
|Cam Davis
|+35000
|Byeong Hun An
|+40000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+40000
|Beau Hossler
|+40000
|J.J. Spaun
|+40000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+40000
|Seamus Power
|+40000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+40000
|Brandon Wu
|+40000
|Nick Hardy
|+50000
|Justin Suh
|+50000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+50000
|Sam Bennett
|+50000
|Tom Hoge
|+50000
|Lucas Herbert
|+50000
|Ryan Palmer
|+50000
|J.T. Poston
|+50000
|Harry Hall
|+50000
|Harris English
|+60000
|Garrick Higgo
|+60000
|Brendon Todd
|+60000
|Nate Lashley
|+60000
|Andrew Novak
|+60000
|Kevin Yu
|+60000
|Adam Schenk
|+60000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+60000
|Justin Thomas
|+60000
|Hayden Buckley
|+60000
|Webb Simpson
|+60000
|Doug Ghim
|+60000
|Davis Thompson
|+60000
|Taylor Moore
|+60000
|Adam Svensson
|+60000
|Kevin Tway
|+60000
|Sam Stevens
|+80000
|David Lipsky
|+80000
|Luke List
|+80000
|Davis Riley
|+80000
|Lucas Glover
|+80000
|Patton Kizzire
|+80000
|Stewart Cink
|+80000
|Sam Ryder
|+80000
|Justin Lower
|+80000
|Michael Kim
|+80000
|Matt NeSmith
|+80000
|Robby Shelton
|+80000
|Peter Malnati
|+80000
|Danny Willett
|+80000
|Charley Hoffman
|+80000
|Chesson Hadley
|+80000
|Carson Young
|+80000
|Lanto Griffin
|+80000
|Callum Tarren
|+100000
|Ben Martin
|+100000
|Scott Piercy
|+100000
|Kelly Kraft
|+100000
|Zach Johnson
|+100000
|Max Homa
|+100000
|Greyson Sigg
|+100000
|Trey Mullinax
|+100000
|Francesco Molinari
|+100000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+100000
|Chad Ramey
|+100000
|Alex Smalley
|+100000
|Adam Long
|+100000
|Zecheng Dou
|+100000
|K.H. Lee
|+100000
|James Hahn
|+100000
|Ben Taylor
|+100000
|Kevin Kisner
|+100000
|Matthias Schwab
|+100000
|Dylan Wu
|+100000
|Benjamin James
|+100000
|Zac Blair
|+100000
|Vincent Norrman
|+100000
|Russell Knox
|+100000
|Doc Redman
|+100000
|Ben Griffin
|+100000
|Jimmy Walker
|+100000
|Jason Dufner
|+100000
|Robert Streb
|+100000
|Thomas Detry
|+100000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+100000
|Brian Gay
|+100000
|Carl Yuan
|+100000
|Brett Stegmaier
|+100000
|Scott Stallings
|+100000