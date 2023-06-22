How to watch the 2023 Travelers Championship via live online stream

The 2023 Travelers Championship will see the best of the best on the PGA TOUR head to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT for the next elevated event on this year’s schedule. Following the U.S. Open in Los Angeles, we will see many of the same names on the docket this week. U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark, record-tier Xander Schauffele, and stars Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy will all head to the east coast to compete for an increased purse.

Scheffler opens as the favorite at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Schauffele, who won last year’s Travelers Championship, sits at +1400. McIlroy comes in at +1200, with Rahm at +1100.

To watch the 2023 Travelers Championship on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on Paramount+ or use one of their apps available for mobile devices on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 Travelers Championship are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups:

7:15 a.m. ET: Harris English, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

7:25 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo

7:35 a.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Justin Thomas, Max Homa

12:30 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler

12:40 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm

12:50 p.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy

Friday Featured Groups:

7:15 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler

7:25 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm

7:35 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy

12:30 p.m. ET: Harris English, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

12:40 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo

12:50 p.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Justin Thomas, Max Homa

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET