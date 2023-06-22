2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Marquette F Olivier-Maxence Prosper

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper Draft Profile

Prosper began his college career at Clemson before transferring to Marquette in 2021. After putting up modest numbers as a sophomore, the Montreal native played a major role in the Golden Eagles winning both the Big East regular season title and conference tournament. Starting 36 games, he averaged 12.5 points on 51.2% shooting and 4.7 rebounds per game.

He turned heads and impressed executives during last month’s NBA Draft Combine and potentially boosted his stock into a late-first-round prospect.

Strengths

Prosper has good size for a wing at 6’8” with a 7’1” wingspan. That length makes him an excellent option to guard the perimeter on defense and he showed that as a starter for Marquette last season. Offensively, he’s a slasher and effective at attacking the basket.

Weaknesses

He’s not a primary shot creator and needs to improve his jump shooting from the field. And while he’s great defensively on the perimeter, he needs to improve near the basket as a rim protector.

Player comparison: Dorian Finney-Smith