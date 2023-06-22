2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Belmont G Ben Sheppard

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set, and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Belmont guard Ben Sheppard.

Ben Sheppard Draft Profile

Sheppard is 6 ft. 6 and weighs around 19- pounds. He played four years for the Bruins and logged 124 career games. As a senior, he averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 32 games. Sheppard is a career 47.5% shooter from the field and a 37% three-point shooter.

Strengths

Sheppard has played a mix of point guard and shooting guard in his career but projects as a shooting guard or wing at the next level. He is a talented shooter but could always use refining at the next level. Sheppard’s upside comes on the defensive side of the ball and is expected to be a high-quality defender. While he shot 37% beyond the arc for his career, he was above his average last season at 41.5%.

Weaknesses

Teams will want to help him bulk up when he gets to the NBA. Even if he stays as a shooting guard, he is still going to need to put on some weight to increase his strength and not get pushed around when guards drive to the basket. While he is a good shooter, that hasn’t translated to the free-throw line.

Player comparison: Garrett Temple

NBADraftNet has Sheppard compared to Garrett Temple. He went undrafted in the 2009 draft and has bounced around the league in his 13-year career. Still, Temple has played in 716 career games and has averaged 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Sheppard is likely a more talented 3-and-D guard, but hopefully, this comparison speaks to his versatility and upside to hang around in the league even if he does fall to the latter part of the second round.