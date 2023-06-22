2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Washington State C Mouhamed Gueye

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set, and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Washington State center Mouhamed Gueye.

Mouhamed Gueye Draft Profile

Gueye is 6-foot-11 and 210 pounds. He has a 9 ft. 2.5-inch standing reach and a 7 ft. 3⁄ 4 inch wingspan. He spent two seasons playing for the Washinton State Cougars. This past season, he started all 33 games that he played in. He averaged 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds with 1.9 assists to earn All-Pac-12 First Team honors.

Strengths

One of Gueye’s biggest strengths is his movement. He is said to run the floor like a guard, but he has the size of a big man. Gueye is a career 27.7% shooter from beyond the arc, which isn’t a bad clip for a big man looking to stretch the floor. He handles the ball well, and with the way the game is evolving, he should be able to become a better distributor at the next level.

Weaknesses

Gueye needs to work on being more efficient with his shots. He may not get a lot of opportunities to shoot at the next level and needs to be relied upon when he does get a look. Gueye is also a great offensive rebounder, but it hasn’t always translated to his boards on the defensive side of the ball. He likes to run in transition but may be called upon to box out and provide more assistance on the glass.

Player comparison: Jonathan Bender

Gueye has been compared to former NBA big man Jonathan Bender. He was the fifth overall selection in the 1999 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers. Bender played for the team for seven seasons but then was away from the NBA until one season from 2009-2010 with the New York Knicks. Gueye isn’t guaranteed to be drafted, but hopefully, if he ends up being selected he can stick around longer than Bender did.