How much money does No. 2 overall pick in 2023 NBA Draft make?

Here’s how much it pays to be No. 2.

By Teddy Ricketson
Chet Holmgren speaks to the media during the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images

This year’s NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 22. The action will get started at 8 p.m. ET from the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. While the main focus will be on the landing spots for the next wave of NBA players, draft night is also a big payday for those selected. The top overall pick obviously will make the most money, but how much does the second overall pick earn?

First-round picks are signed to contracts based on a salary scale where players can be signed to a deal between 80% and 120% of the assigned salary scale. The allotted scale for the second overall pick is $8,932,300. This means that the No. 2 overall pick can be signed to a deal that ranges from $7,145,840 to $10,718,760. The percentage that the player is signed to will follow him throughout his rookie deal and apply to his second and third-year salaries.

Based on the $8,932,300 starting point, there are progressive increases through the next two years of the deal. The same percentage from year one still applies, but the bases are $9,379,100 and $9,825,800, respectively. The third year is an option followed by two possible option years. The fourth-year option salary would increase by 26.2% from whatever the player was paid in Year 3, with the fifth-year option increased by 41.2% from that the player made in Year Four.

