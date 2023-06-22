How much money does No. 2 overall pick in 2023 NBA Draft make?

This year’s NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 22. The action will get started at 8 p.m. ET from the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. While the main focus will be on the landing spots for the next wave of NBA players, draft night is also a big payday for those selected. The top overall pick obviously will make the most money, but how much does the second overall pick earn?

First-round picks are signed to contracts based on a salary scale where players can be signed to a deal between 80% and 120% of the assigned salary scale. The allotted scale for the second overall pick is $8,932,300. This means that the No. 2 overall pick can be signed to a deal that ranges from $7,145,840 to $10,718,760. The percentage that the player is signed to will follow him throughout his rookie deal and apply to his second and third-year salaries.

Based on the $8,932,300 starting point, there are progressive increases through the next two years of the deal. The same percentage from year one still applies, but the bases are $9,379,100 and $9,825,800, respectively. The third year is an option followed by two possible option years. The fourth-year option salary would increase by 26.2% from whatever the player was paid in Year 3, with the fifth-year option increased by 41.2% from that the player made in Year Four.