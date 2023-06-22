How much money does No. 3 overall pick in 2023 NBA Draft make?

The 2023 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. It will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will consist of two more rounds of college players beginning their pro careers. While there is excitement surrounding the landing spot at the top of the draft, there is also a nice payday that comes for the player.

While the number one overall pick is linked to the highest salary, the No. 3 overall selection still takes home a pretty penny. The NBA utilizes a sliding scale where a team can agree with a player on a deal that is between 80% and 120% of a set number, but the chosen percentage is applied to the subsequent years of the contract. The baseline for the third overall pick is $8,021,500. That means that deals can be expected to fall between $6,417,200 and $9,625,800.

The baseline for the salary will increase over year two and the third year option. The sliding scale is $8,422,300 in Year 2 and $8,823,600 in Year 3. If the player’s respective team wants to extend the player a fourth-year option, it would be a 26.4% increase from the Year 3 salary. Subsequently, if the player gets extended to a fifth-year qualifying offer, it would be a 41.2% increase from what they made in Year 4.