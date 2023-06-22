How much money does No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NBA Draft make?

This year’s NBA Draft will air on ABC and ESPN on Thursday, June 22. The event will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, starting at 8 p.m. ET. While the focus of the draft is on the No. 1 pick, the No. 4 pick has recently been a beneficial one. Last year, the Sacramento Kings took Keegan Murray with the fourth overall pick and proceeded to make the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. While expectations are high, the salary for being selected overall is equally as high.

The NBA utilizes a sliding scale for rookie’s initial contracts. A baseline amount is determined, and agreed-upon contracts can fall between 80% and 120% of that baseline. For the coming season, the median mark is $7,232,000 for the first-year salary for the fourth overall pick. With the scale, the 2023-2024 salary will fall between $5,785,600 and $8,678.400.

The subsequent second and possible third-year salaries will also be affected depending on the percentage chosen between 80% and 120%. The baseline for the second-year salary is $7,593,700, and if the team chooses to pick up a third-year option, it has a baseline of $7,955,500. There is also the possibility for a fourth-year option and a fifth-year qualifying offer. The fourth-year option would be 26.5% higher than the third-year salary, and the fifth-year qualifying offer would be 41.9% higher than the fourth-year option price.