When is Scottie Scheffler teeing off in Round 1 and 2 of Travelers Championship this weekend

The 2023 Travelers Championship tees off this week from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT. This is one of the PGA TOUR’s “elevated events,” which means that the field will be highly competitive, and the purse will be significantly increased from a standard tournament.

2023 Travelers Championship: Scottie Scheffler tee times

Thursday, June 22 12:40 p.m. Tee No. 1: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

Friday, June 23 7:25 a.m. Tee No. 10: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

Scheffler is part of a featured group on PGA TOUR Live, so his full rounds will be available to watch with an ESPN+ subscription. The Golf Channel will also air the tournament from 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET on both Thursday and Friday.

Scheffler is the favorite to win the tournament, coming in at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook to finish first at +160 to finish in the top five. He finished with a T13 at last year’s Travelers Championship. More recently, he has marked five top-five finishes in a row, and 10 top-10 finishes in a row. He finished in third at the U.S. Open and tied for second at the PGA Championship.