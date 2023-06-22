 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When is Scottie Scheffler teeing off in Round 1 and 2 of Travelers Championship this weekend

We take you through tee times and how to watch Scottie Scheffler at the Travelers Championship from June 22-25 at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

By Grace McDermott
Scottie Scheffler of The United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

The 2023 Travelers Championship tees off this week from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT. This is one of the PGA TOUR’s “elevated events,” which means that the field will be highly competitive, and the purse will be significantly increased from a standard tournament.

2023 Travelers Championship: Scottie Scheffler tee times

Thursday, June 22 12:40 p.m. Tee No. 1: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau
Friday, June 23 7:25 a.m. Tee No. 10: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

Scheffler is part of a featured group on PGA TOUR Live, so his full rounds will be available to watch with an ESPN+ subscription. The Golf Channel will also air the tournament from 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET on both Thursday and Friday.

Scheffler is the favorite to win the tournament, coming in at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook to finish first at +160 to finish in the top five. He finished with a T13 at last year’s Travelers Championship. More recently, he has marked five top-five finishes in a row, and 10 top-10 finishes in a row. He finished in third at the U.S. Open and tied for second at the PGA Championship.

