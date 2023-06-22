When is Rory McIlroy teeing off in Round 1 and 2 of Travelers Championship this weekend

The 2023 Travelers Championship tees off this week from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT. This is one of the PGA TOUR’s “elevated events,” which means that the field will be highly competitive, and the purse will be significantly increased from that of a standard tournament.

2023 Travelers Championship: Rory McIlroy tee times

Thursday, June 22 12:50 p.m. Tee No. 1: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Tom Kim

Friday, June 23 7:35 a.m. Tee No. 10: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Tom Kim

McIlroy is part of a featured group on PGA TOUR Live, so his full rounds will be available to watch with an ESPN+ subscription. The Golf Channel will also air the tournament from 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET on both Thursday and Friday.

McIlroy enters the tournament with +1200 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay are available at the same price. He grabbed a T19 finish at last year’s Travelers Championship. He finished second at the U.S. Open last week, and is on a four-tournament top-10 streak.