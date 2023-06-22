When is Jon Rahm teeing off in Round 1 and 2 of Travelers Championship this weekend

The 2023 Travelers Championship tees off this week from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT. This is one of the PGA TOUR’s “elevated events,” which means that the field will be highly competitive, and the purse will be significantly increased from a standard tournament.

2023 Travelers Championship: Jon Rahm tee times

Thursday, June 22 12:40 p.m. Tee No. 1: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

Friday, June 23 7:25 a.m. Tee No. 10: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

Rahm is part of a featured group on PGA TOUR Live, so his full rounds will be available to watch with an ESPN+ subscription. The Golf Channel will also air the tournament from 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET on both Thursday and Friday.

Rahm comes in with +1200 odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay join him at the same price. Rahm has not played in the Travelers Championship since 2020, after which he finished T37.

The Spaniard won the 2023 Masters earlier this year, just one of four tournaments that he has won in this calendar year. Most recently, he grabbed a T10 finish at the U.S. Open.