When is Justin Thomas teeing off in Round 1 and 2 of Travelers Championship this weekend

The 2023 Travelers Championship tees off this week from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT. This is one of the PGA TOUR’s “elevated events,” which means that the field will be highly competitive, and the purse will be significantly increased from that of a standard tournament.

2023 Travelers Championship: Justin Thomas tee times

Thursday, June 22 7:25 a.m. Tee No. 10: Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa

Friday, June 23 12:50 p.m. Tee No. 1: Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa

Thomas is part of a featured group on PGA TOUR Live, so his full rounds will be available to watch with an ESPN+ subscription. The Golf Channel will also air the tournament from 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET on both Thursday and Friday.

Thomas enters the tournament with +6000 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He recently missed the cut at the U.S. Open, and has not played in the Travelers since 2020, in which he also missed the cut. He also missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament two weeks ago.