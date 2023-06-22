When is Rickie Fowler teeing off in Round 1 and 2 of Travelers Championship this weekend

The 2023 Travelers Championship tees off this week from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT. This is one of the PGA TOUR’s “elevated events,” which means that the field will be highly competitive, and the purse will be significantly increased from that of a standard tournament.

2023 Travelers Championship: Rickie Fowler tee times

Thursday, June 22 12:30 p.m. Tee No. 1: Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa

Friday, June 23 7:15 a.m. Tee No. 10: Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa

Fowler is part of a featured group on PGA TOUR Live, so his full rounds will be available to watch with an ESPN+ subscription. The Golf Channel will also air the tournament from 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET on both Thursday and Friday.

He enters the Travelers Championship with +4000 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He made a major splash at the U.S. Open with a record-tying first round last week, and finished T5, marking his third top-10 finish in a row. He has eight top-20 finishes since the beginning of March. He missed the cut at both the 2021 and 2022 Travelers Championships.