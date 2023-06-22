 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When is Tony Finau teeing off in Round 1 and 2 of Travelers Championship this weekend

We take you through tee times and how to watch Tony Finau at the Travelers Championship from June 22-25 at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

By Grace McDermott
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Final Round Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The 2023 Travelers Championship tees off this week from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT. This is one of the PGA TOUR’s “elevated events,” which means that the field will be highly competitive, and the purse will be significantly increased from a standard tournament.

2023 Travelers Championship: Tony Finau tee times

Thursday, June 22 12:40 p.m. Tee No. 1: Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm
Friday, June 23 7:25 a.m. Tee No. 10: Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm

Finau is part of a featured group on PGA TOUR Live, so his full rounds will be available to watch with an ESPN+ subscription. The Golf Channel will also air the tournament from 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET on both Thursday and Friday.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Finau comes in with +3000 odds to win the tournament. He marked a T13 finish at the 2022 Travelers Championship. More recently, Finau won the Mexico Open in April and grabbed a T32 finish at the U.S. Open.

