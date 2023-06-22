Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, June 22

It’s a light slate around MLB on Thursday, with just eight games on the docket in total. But even despite the smaller menu, there are a surprising number of quality pitching options to choose from for DFS players and fantasy baseball managers looking to ball on a budget. (And aren’t lucky enough to have drafted Shane McClanahan.)

Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in. We break down every matchup on the schedule, telling you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, June 22nd

Pitchers to stream

Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians — The rookie was dropped in many leagues after a rough couple of outings against the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres, but it’s worth noting that those are two of the most dangerous offenses in the league against lefties. The schedule gets much friendlier on Thursday, as Allen faces off against the moribund Oakland A’s — even if he doesn’t have his full repertoire working (his slider has failed him of late) the whole package should be more than good enough to return five innings and a good shot at a win. Allen had posted three quality starts in a row before this recent rough patch.

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics — On the other side of the ledger in Cleveland is Sears, who’s quietly putting up a very respectable season amid Oakland’s otherwise-miserable starting rotation. The home run ball bit him last time out against the Philadelphia Phillies, but he still struck out seven over seven innings of work with a WHIP under one. The Guardians have struggled against lefties all year, and Sears has allowed more than two runs just once in his last seven starts.

Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners — Woo’s top-line numbers still look ugly, but that’s largely a holdover from his disastrous first start, when he gave up six runs in just two innings of work against the Texas Rangers. The prospect has looked much better over his last couple times out, striking out a combined 16 while giving up four runs in 10.1 innings of work. His fastball/slider combination is legit, and the New York Yankees are struggling to string any offense together right now.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, June 22.