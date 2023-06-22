Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, June 22

With today being a travel today for most of MLB, today’s slate is a bit lean, as only eight teams are in action, with five of the games bring played during the day and three of them being played at night. Here’s a look at some of our favorite team stacks for the day, which are spread across the day and night slate.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, June 22

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals

Corbin Carroll ($6,000)

Ketel Marte ($5,100)

Christian Walker ($4,700)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($4,100)

After picking up a 5-1 win over the Brewers last night, the Diamondbacks are in Washington tonight to make up a rainout from earlier in the season. While no one in Arizona’s lineup has any significant experience against Irvin (he allowed three earned runs in four innings against them earlier this year), I still like Arizona here, if only because they’re playing like one of the best teams in baseball. Carroll, Marte and Walker have all averaged double-digit fantasy points over their last 10 games, while Gurriel is working his way back from an injury, and I like his value here.

The Diamondbacks are -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Nationals are +125 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

Rays vs. Royals

Wander Franco ($6,100)

Randy Arozarena ($5,900)

Yandy Diaz ($5,100)

Luke Raley ($4,600)

I love this play for the Rays here. While they’ve been in a bit of a rut lately, they’ll spend nine innings going against the Royals’ bullpen, which could lead to some big offensive numbers for the team’s boppers. Arozarena is the biggest contibutor who appears to be on the cusp of turning things around, as he went 3-for-3 with a walk, double and home run yesterday against the Orioles. Raley is another guy who looks to be turning a corner as he’s turned in four two-hit games over his last six starts.

The Rays are -365 moneyline favorites, while the Royals are +300 underdogs. The total is set at 7.5.

Mariners vs. Yankees

Julio Rodriguez ($5,100)

Cal Raleigh ($4,400)

Jarred Kelenic ($4,300)

Ty France ($3,500)

After only tallying two runs against the Yankees last night, I like their chances of having a breakout game tonight against Domingo German. France, Rodriguez and Kelenic are all hitting .400 or better against German in their career, which bodes well for tonight. While Rodriguez is having a down year, he still has the power and speed to make a difference when it comes to fantasy.

The Mariners are slight -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Yankees are at -105. The total is set at 7.5