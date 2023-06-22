Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Yankees on Thursday, June 22

Yesterday, the New York Yankees used three home runs to take down Seattle Mariners’ ace Luis Castillo. Today, they’ll look to take that same approach against rookie Bryan Woo (0-1, 7.30 ERA), who will go against Domingo German (4-4, 4.30 ERA) in today’s series finale between the two teams. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The Yankees are slight -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Mariners are at -105. The total is set at 7.5.

Mariners-Yankees picks: Thursday, June 22

Injury report

Mariners

Day-to-Day: SS J.P. Crawford (right shoulder contusion)

Out: RP Penn Murfee (right elbow discomfort), SP Marco Gonzales (left flexor strain), RP Trevor Gott (low back muscle spasm)

Yankees

Out: OF Willie Calhoun (left quadriceps injury), SP Nestor Cortes (left rotator cuff strain), RP Ian Hamilton (right groin strain), OF Aaron Judge (right great toe sprain), OF Greg Allen (right hip flexor strain)

Starting pitchers

Bryan Woo vs. Domingo German

After allowing six earned runs in two innings in his first MLB start, Woo has settled down a little bit in his two starts since. He is coming off a start where he allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings against the White Sox. Woo’s big problem has been his sinker, as hitters are averaging .385 against the pitch compared to a .208 batting average against his fastball.

German is coming off one of the worst starts in Yankees history, as he allowed six extra base hits in two innings in the Yankees’ 15-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Domingo Germán is the 1st pitcher in Yankees history to allow 6 extra base hits in 2 innings or less. pic.twitter.com/IoHpluMmeK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 17, 2023

German, who was suspended for 10 games earlier this season for a substance violation, has given up four or more earned runs in five of his starts this season, and ranks in the 38th percentile in hard-hit rate and the 31st percentile in barrel rate.

Over/Under pick

Woo has yet to put together a scoreless outing so far this season, and German has only had one scoreless start. While these two teams only combined for six runs yesterday, I think they clear this over tonight.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Give me the Mariners to pick up the slight upset. German looked lost his last time on the mound, while Woo is building up confidence. The Yankees’ offense has struggled without Aaron Judge, and I think those struggles carry into tonight’s game.

Pick: Mariners