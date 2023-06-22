Picks, predictions for Royals vs. Rays on Thursday, June 22

While there’s no denying the Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the best teams in baseball this season, they’ve struggled a bit over the past month, and actually boast a losing record (3-4) over the past week. They’ll look to turn things around then they welcome one of the worst teams in baseball in the Kansas City Royals to Tropicana Field for a four-game weekend series.

They’ll have the right guy on the mound too, as Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.12 ERA) will get the start for the Rays, while Jose Cuas (3-0, 4.15 ERA) will start for the Royals. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

The Rays enter tonight’s game as clear -365 moneyline favorites, while the Royals are +300 underdogs. The total is set at 7.5.

Royals-Rays picks: Thursday, June 22

Injury report

Royals

Day-to-Day: OF Matt Beaty (head injury stemming from collision)

Out: 2B Michael Massey (left index finger laceration), RP Amir Garrett (left elbow valgus extension overload), RP Josh Staumont (neck strain), SP Brad Keller (right shoulder impingement syndrome), OF Kyle Isbel (left hamstring strain)

Rays

Out: 2B Brandon Lowe (lower back inflammation), RP Calvin Faucher (right elbow inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Jose Cuas vs. Shane McClanahan

Cuas gets the nod as the Royals’ opener today in what will be his first career start. He’s had five appearances this season where he’s gone more than an inning, and has a 1.17 ERA over his last nine appearances. After Cuas, Austin Cox or Brooks Kriske could receive some extended run out of the bullpen.

Jose Cuas will serve as the #Royals opener tomorrow in the series opener in Tampa Bay. Austin Cox could give innings, Brooks Kriske would be available for 1+, or KC could make a roster move. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) June 21, 2023

What is there to say about McClanahan that hasn’t already been said? He leads all of baseball in wins (11) and ERA (2.12) and leads the American League in ERA+ (191), and is one of the favorites to win the American League Cy Young. McClanahan ranks in the 91st percentile in whiff rate and fastball velocity and the 76th percentile in strikeout rate.

Over/Under pick

While McClanahan will likely stymie the Royals’ bats (he hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in a start in a month and a half), the Rays offense has the ability to handle this total by itself. Take the over.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Don’t overthink it. The Rays have the best pitcher in baseball on the mound, while the Royals are their bullpen (which has the third-highest bullpen ERA in baseball) to cover nine innings.

Pick: Rays