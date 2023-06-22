Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Giants on Thursday, June 22

The San Francisco Giants (42-32) will bring a 10-game winning streak into Thursday afternoon’s matchup with the San Diego Padres (35-39). First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET from Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. The Padres are -130 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Giants +110 underdogs with the over/under set at 8.5.

Padres-Giants picks: Thursday, June 22

Injury report

Padres

Out: OF Preston Tucker (plantar fasciitis), RP Tom Cosgrove (hamstring), C Luis Campusano (thumb), RP Robert Suarez (arm), 2B Eguy Rosario (ankle), RP Drew Pomeranz (elbow)

Giants

Day-to-Day: OF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), OF LaMonte Wade Jr. (oblique)

Out: SP Alex Cobb (oblique), RP Scott Alexander (hamstring), RP John Brebbia (lat), 2B Wilmer Flores (foot), OF Mitch Haniger (forearm), OF Heliot Ramos (oblique), SP Ross Stripling (back), C Roberto Perez (shoulder), RP Thomas Szapucki (arm), OF Luis Gonzalez (back)

Starting pitchers

Blake Snell vs. Alex Wood

Blake Snell (3-6, 3.48 ERA) will make his 15th start of thes eason and has been excellent in his last five outings. He allowed just two runs over his last five starts, spanning 30 innings of work.

Alex Wood (2-1, 4.11 ERA) will make his 10th appearance and ninth start of the season. He’s coming off a strong outing where he threw five scoreless innings in a 15-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over/Under pick

There’s a lot to like about the under in this spot especially with how dominant Snell has been over this recent stretch. The Giants are inside the top 10 in runs per game, slugging percentage and OBP, but let’s keep riding Snell to keep this total low.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

If we’re going with Snell to be doing the heavy lifting for the under to hit, you better believe I’ll side with San Diego to put an end to this San Francisco winning streak. The Padres scored five or fewer runs in six straight games, but they won’t need many runs to pick up a win.

Pick: Padres