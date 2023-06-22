Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Nationals on Thursday, June 22

The Arizona Diamondbacks (45-30) and Washington Nationals (28-45) will play a makeup game on Thursday afternoon in between their respective series. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET from Nationals Park in Washington, DC. The Diamondbacks are -145 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Nationals +125 underdogs with the over/under set at 9.5.

Diamondbacks-Nationals picks: Thursday, June 22

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Cole Sulser (shoulder), SP Corbin Martin (shoulder), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder)

Nationals

Out: RP Carl Edwards Jr. (shoulder), OF Victor Robles (back), RP Victor Arano (shoulder), SP Cade Cavalli (elbow), C Israel Pineda (hand), RP Tanner Rainey (elbow), SP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Tommy Henry vs. Jake Irvin

Tommy Henry (3-1, 4.66 ERA) will make his 12th appearance and 11th start in his second season in the MLB. He allowed five runs in consecutive starts before a strong outing last time out when he allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings in a win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Jake Irvin (1-3, 5.25 ERA) will make start No. 9 in his rookie season and is coming off a strong outing. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings in a loss to the Miami Marlins.

Over/Under pick

Neither pitcher has been all that consistent early in their MLB careers, and offenses should find some success in this spot. The Diamondbacks are scoring the fifth most runs per game (5.2), and it’s tough to trust either starter in this matchup.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Arizona’s offense will be the difference in this matchup with a significant advantage at the plate. In addition to runs per game, the Diamondbacks are inside the top five in slugging percentage and OPS. Washington is 23rd in the league in runs per game (4.1).

Pick: Diamondbacks