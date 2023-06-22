 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy baseball trade value rankings: Time to sell high on two hot rookie pitchers

It’s buy or sell time as we run down our weekly batch of the top 200 players for fantasy baseball.

By Chris Landers
Eury Perez of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at loanDepot park on June 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

After coming after Elly De La Cruz last week, I feel like I’m rapidly turning this space into a bummer, dousing cold water on whoever happens to be baseball’s next big thing at the moment. Fantasy baseball is, above all else, supposed to be fun, and owning the next big thing (especially one who can do the stuff Elly does on a baseball field) is about as fun as fun can get. But we’re almost into July; it’s time to decide whether you’re in it to win it this year, and what you might need to make that happen. Time to check narrative and sentiment at the door.

Which is where our weekly trade value rankings come in. Not only do we rank the top 200 players for fantasy baseball (5x5 roto), but we also break down who’s rising, who’s falling and who we recommend targeting on the trade market. Whose hot start is fool’s gold? Who’s about to turn the corner? Read on for this week’s list, and for an explanation of why Eury Perez and Andrew Abbott might belong on your trading block.

Buy

  • After giving up nine runs on 12 hits and six walks across his last two starts, Tyler Glasnow’s stock is about as low as it’s going to get — especially among owners who waited more than a month for him to finally make his 2023 debut. But if you can pounce on that frustration in the wake of his disastrous start against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, you’d be wise to do so, because odds are that a bounce-back is coming soon.

For starters, Glasnow’s stuff is as electric as ever. His whiff and K rates are in the top 12 percent of the league, and even over his last two starts, he’s got 13 strikeouts in just 9.2 innings. The fastball velocity isn’t quite back to normal yet, but it’s getting there, and he’s consistently elevating it in the way he needs to in order to be successful. His slider, too, is posting monstrous strike and whiff rates. So what’s the problem? I’m not sure it’s much more complicated than just a bad day at the office — the O’s punished every mistake he made, giving him a line that wasn’t reflective of how well he actually pitched. We have several years of track record suggesting that Glasnow is as elite as they come when he’s healthy, and unless his stuff starts trending in the wrong direction, that’s what I’m banking on.

  • More digital ink has been spilled on Willson Contreras than just about any other player in baseball this season, as the St. Louis Cardinals and their prized offseason acquisition have stumbled out of the gates. Yet for all of Contreras’ struggles at the plate, the former Chicago Cubs All-Star still ranks ... ninth among all catchers in fantasy production. He hasn’t killed you if you drafted him, in other words, and the good news is that better days should be on the horizon: Contreras’ numbers, from his hard-hit rate to his expected batting average and slugging percentage to his exit velocities, are right in line with previous years. With two multi-hit games over his last five, the rebound might have even started already, so buy low here while you still can.

Sell

  • First, a disclaimer: I could not be more all-in on Eury Perez as a pitcher. His talent is undeniable, and he’s been sensational over his first eight MLB starts. If you’re in a dynasty league, you don’t need me to tell you this, but you should be holding onto him for dear life (and taking a victory lap that he’ll be on your roster for years to come). For those of you in redraft leagues, though, I think now — on the heels of six more dominant innings against the Toronto Blue Jays this week — might be the time to pull the cord.

As Perez continues to put up zeroes, rumors have swirled over how the Miami Marlins are going to handle their 20-year-old cornerstone. Perez has never thrown more than 78 innings in a season, and he’s already up to 72 so far this year; a pause, if not an outright shutdown, is coming. The problem is that no one, likely not even the team, have a solid idea of what his innings limit should actually be.

The upcoming All-Star break could provide an opportunity to put Perez on the shelf for a bit — slap him with a phantom IL designation, and let him sit for a few weeks on either side of the Midsummer Classic before returning for the stretch run. Even if that’s not the exact plan, he’s likely to disappoint in terms of actual value over the last three-plus months of the season, especially considering that his ratios are bound to regress a little bit (he has a 3.79 xERA and 3.94 SIERA, after all). If you can strike while the iron’s hot and get a top 100-125 overall player for him, I say pull the trigger.

  • The case for selling Andrew Abbott is a bit more straight-forward — as bright as the top Cincinnati Reds prospect’s future is, he’s gotten awfully lucky so far in his Major League career. His BABIP sits at an impossibly low .200. His strand rate literally could not be better at 100%. His SIERA sits at a whopping 5.78, and his average exit velocity (92.3) would be the second-highest in baseball if he had enough innings to qualify. And he’s done all this while playing in the most extreme offensive environment this side of Coors Field. Abbott struck out 10 in a solid outing against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, but really, that just extends the sell-high window by a few more days. Take advantage of it while you can.

Fantasy baseball trade value rankings: Week 13

As of Friday, 6/23

Rank Player Eligible Value
Rank Player Eligible Value
1 Ronald Acuna OF 48.4
2 Fernando Tatis OF/SS 38.4
3 Shohei Ohtani UTIL/SP 37.1
4 Jose Ramirez 3B 34.5
5 Aaron Judge OF 34.4
6 Bo Bichette SS 34
7 Julio Rodriguez OF 32.9
8 Mookie Betts 2B/SS/OF 32.9
9 Freddie Freeman 1B 32.4
10 Kyle Tucker OF 32.3
11 Juan Soto OF 31.2
12 Rafael Devers 3B 30.9
13 Vladimir Guerrero 1B 27.8
14 Paul Goldschmidt 1B 27.7
15 Trea Turner SS 27.3
16 Bobby Witt 3B/SS 26.4
17 Mike Trout OF 25.6
18 Bryce Harper UTIL 25
19 Austin Riley 3B 24.9
20 Matt Olson 1B 24.6
21 Yordan Alvarez OF 24
22 Gerrit Cole SP 24
23 Marcus Semien 2B 23.8
24 Corbin Carroll OF 23.6
25 Spencer Strider SP/RP 23.1
26 Pete Alonso 1B 22.8
27 Randy Arozarena OF 22.6
28 Corey Seager SS 22.4
29 Shane McClanahan SP 22.3
30 Nolan Arenado 3B 22.1
31 Jose Altuve 2B 22
32 Corbin Burnes SP 22
33 Max Scherzer SP 21.9
34 Bryan Reynolds OF 21.6
35 Wander Franco SS 21.4
36 Kevin Gausman SP 21.1
37 Aaron Nola SP 21
38 Luis Robert OF 21
39 Luis Castillo SP 21
40 Framber Valdez SP 20.7
41 Manny Machado 3B 20.6
42 Kyle Schwarber OF 20.3
43 Zack Wheeler SP 20.2
44 Adolis Garcia OF 20
45 Josh Hader RP 20
46 Zac Gallen SP 20
47 Ozzie Albies 2B 20
48 Emmanuel Clase RP 19.9
49 Cedric Mullins OF 19.6
50 Sandy Alcantara SP 19.3
51 Justin Verlander SP 19.2
52 George Springer OF 19.1
53 Joe Musgrove SP 19
54 Felix Bautista RP 19
55 Devin Williams RP 19
56 Will Smith C 18.9
57 J.T. Realmuto C 18.7
58 Mitch Keller SP 18.4
59 Michael Harris OF 18.3
60 Yu Darvish SP 18.1
61 Jordan Romano RP 18
62 Salvador Perez C 18
63 Starling Marte OF 18
64 Nate Lowe 1B 18
65 Alex Bregman 3B 18
66 Francisco Lindor SS 17.8
67 Gleyber Torres 2B-DH 17.7
68 Christian Walker 1B 17.5
69 Christian Yelich DH-OF 17.2
70 Clayton Kershaw SP 17.1
71 Dylan Cease SP 17
72 Eloy Jimenez DH-OF 17
73 Camilo Doval RP 16.8
74 Joe Ryan SP 16.7
75 Seiya Suzuki OF `16.5
76 Max Muncy 2B-3B-DH 16.3
77 Logan Webb SP 16.2
78 Nathan Eovaldi SP 16
79 Xander Bogaerts SS 16
80 Jazz Chisholm 2B-OF 16
81 Shane Bieber SP 16
82 Willy Adames SS 15.6
83 Dansby Swanson SS 15.4
84 Daulton Varsho C-OF 15.2
85 Tim Anderson SS 15
86 Jonathan India 2B-DH 15
87 Brandon Woodruff SP 14.8
88 Tommy Edman 2B-OF-SS 14.5
89 Ryan Pressly RP 14.3
90 Pablo Lopez SP 14.2
91 Logan Gilbert SP 14
92 Cristian Javier SP 14
93 George Kirby SP 14
94 Nico Hoerner 2B-SS 13.9
95 Teoscar Hernandez DH-OF 13.6
96 Julio Urias SP 13.4
97 Byron Buxton DH-OF 13.1
98 Nick Castellanos DH-OF 13
99 Giancarlo Stanton DH-OF 13
100 Adley Rutschman C-DH 13
101 Gunnar Henderson 3B-DH-SS 13
102 Yandy Diaz 1B-3B-DH 12.7
103 Elly De La Cruz 3B-SS 12.5
104 Masataka Yoshida DH-OF 12.4
105 Sean Murphy C-DH 12.1
106 Anthony Santander DH-OF 12
107 Thairo Estrada 2B-SS 12
108 Steven Kwan OF 12
109 David Bednar RP 11.8
110 Ty France 1B 11.6
111 Kris Bryant DH-OF 11.5
112 Jeremy Pena SS 11.3
113 Kenley Jansen RP 11
114 Matt Chapman 3B 11
115 Anthony Rizzo 1B 11
116 Brandon Nimmo OF 10.8
117 Tyler Glasnow SP 10.5
118 Alex Verdugo OF 10.1
119 Ketel Marte 2B-DH 10
120 Alexis Diaz RP 9.8
121 Andres Gimenez 2B 9.7
122 J.D. Martinez DH 9.5
123 Ian Happ OF 9.2
124 Rowdy Tellez 1B-DH 9
125 Freddy Peralta SP 9
126 Raisel Iglesias RP 8.8
127 Matt McLain 2B-SS 8.6
128 Carlos Correa SS 8.5
129 Paul Sewald RP 8.2
130 Christopher Morel 2B-DH-OF 8
131 Blake Snell SP 8
132 Charlie Morton SP 8
133 Josh Naylor 1B-DH 7.9
134 Chris Bassitt SP 7.5
135 Josh Jung 3B 7.4
136 Lourdes Gurriel DH-OF 7.2
137 Ryan McMahon 2B-3B 7
138 Jose Abreu 1B-DH 7
139 Josh Bell 1B-DH 7
140 Esteury Ruiz OF 6.8
141 Jesus Luzardo SP 6.5
142 Sonny Gray SP 6.4
143 Jarred Kelenic OF 6.1
144 Hunter Renfroe OF 6
145 Lucas Giolito SP 5.9
146 Amed Rosario SS 5.7
147 David Robertson RP 5.4
148 Nestor Cortes SP 5.2
149 C.J. Cron 1B-DH 5
150 Hunter Greene SP 4.9
151 Jhoan Duran RP 4.8
152 Tony Gonsolin SP 4.7
153 Hunter Brown RP-SP 4.5
154 Justin Turner 1B-3B-DH 4.4
155 Bobby Miller SP 4.2
156 Bryce Miller SP 4.1
157 Carlos Rodon SP 4
158 Ryan Mountcastle 1B-DH 4
159 Jeff McNeil 2B-OF 4
160 Lance Lynn SP 3.8
161 Javier Baez SS 3.7
162 Carlos Estevez RP 3.5
163 Jorge Soler DH-OF 3.3
164 Royce Lewis 3B-SS 3.2
165 Luis Arraez 1B-2B-DH 3
166 Alec Bohm 1B-3B 3
167 Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B 3
168 James Paxton SP 2.9
169 Cody Bellinger 1B-OF 2.9
170 Jordan Montgomery SP 2.9
171 Jose Berrios SP 2.9
172 Jon Gray SP 2.8
173 Merrill Kelly SP 2.8
174 Willson Contreras C-DH 2.8
175 Eugenio Suarez 3B 2.8
176 William Contreras C-DH 2.7
177 Andrew Vaughn 1B-DH-OF 2.7
178 Joc Pederson DH-OF 2.7
179 Riley Greene OF 2.7
180 Jake Cronenworth 1B-2B 2.6
181 Jose Alvarado RP 2.5
182 Will Smith RP 2.5
183 Miguel Vargas 1B-2B 2.5
184 Zach Eflin SP 2.4
185 Nolan Jones 1B-OF 2.3
186 Nolan Gorman 2B-3B-DH 2.3
187 Spencer Steer 1B-3B 2.3
188 Andrew Heaney SP 2.2
189 Austin Hays OF 2.1
190 James Outman OF 2.1
191 Max Fried SP 2
192 Whit Merrifield 2B-OF 1.9
193 Michael Conforto OF 1.9
194 Joey Gallo 1B-OF 1.9
195 Jorge Polanco 2B 1.7
196 Luis Severino SP 1.6
197 Ezequiel Duran 3B-DH-OF-SS 1.6
198 Brandon Lowe 2B 1.5
199 Ramon Laureano OF 1.5
200 Evan Phillips RP 1.5

