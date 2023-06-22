2023 NBA mock draft: Hornets take Brandon Miller, guards fly off the board late in lottery

The 2023 NBA draft is finally here, which means its time for one last mock draft ahead of the main event. We’ve already seen some movement when it comes to trades, as the Nuggets acquired a late first-round pick from the Pacers and the Wizards added a late first-round pick in a trade with the Celtics and Clippers. There will be even more shuffling as the draft gets going.
Here’s the final mock draft for the full first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, with Chinmay Vaidya and Collin Sherwin alternating selections following Collin taking Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick for the Spurs.
No. 1 Spurs - Victor Wembanyama, France
No. 2 Hornets - Brandon Miller, Alabama
No. 3 Trail Blazers - Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
No. 4 Rockets - Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite
No. 5 Pistons - Jarace Walker, Houston
No. 6 Magic - Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite
No. 7 Pacers - Cam Whitmore, Villanova
No. 8 Wizards - Anthony Black, Arkansas
No. 9 Jazz - Gradey Dick, Kansas
No. 10 Mavericks - Taylor Hendricks, UCF
No. 11 Magic (via Bulls) - Dereck Lively, Duke
No. 12 Thunder - Bilal Coulibaly, France
No. 13 Raptors - Cason Wallace, Kentucky
No. 14 Pelicans - Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
Whitmore falls out of the top 5 in this mock. There’s a run on guards at the back half of the lottery with Wallace, Hood-Schifino and George going from 13 to 15. The Thompson twins remain entrenched in the top half of the lottery.
No. 15 Hawks - Keyonte George, Baylor
No. 16 Jazz (via Timberwolves) - Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
No. 17 Lakers - Jordan Hawkins, UConn
No. 18 Heat - Kobe Bufkin, Michigan
No. 19 Warriors - Kris Murray, Iowa
No. 20 Rockets (via Clippers) - Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
No. 21 Nets (via Suns) - Noah Clowney, Alabama
No. 22 Nets - Jett Howard, Michigan
No. 23 Trail Blazers (via Knicks) - Jaime Jaquez Jr, UCLA
No. 24 Kings - Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
No. 25 Grizzlies - Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara
No. 26 Pacers (via Cavaliers) - Olivier Maxence-Prosper, Marquette
No. 27 Hornets (via Nuggets) - Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
No. 28 Jazz (via 76ers) - Colby Jones, Xavier
No. 29 Nuggets (via Pacers via Celtics) - Tristan Vukcevic, Serbia
No. 30 Wizards (via Clippers via Bucks) - Dariq Whitehead, Duke
The consensus among experts appears to be that there is value in this draft, especially in the late 20s. Whitehead and Podziemski are all projected to go higher, while Jaquez Jr. is also climbing. Miller could be a steal at 24 for the Kings if this is how the board falls, while Vukcevic going to the Nuggets seems like the right fit.