2023 NBA mock draft: Hornets take Brandon Miller, guards fly off the board late in lottery

The 2023 NBA draft is finally here, which means its time for one last mock draft ahead of the main event. We’ve already seen some movement when it comes to trades, as the Nuggets acquired a late first-round pick from the Pacers and the Wizards added a late first-round pick in a trade with the Celtics and Clippers. There will be even more shuffling as the draft gets going.

Here’s the final mock draft for the full first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, with Chinmay Vaidya and Collin Sherwin alternating selections following Collin taking Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick for the Spurs.

No. 1 Spurs - Victor Wembanyama, France

No. 2 Hornets - Brandon Miller, Alabama

No. 3 Trail Blazers - Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

No. 4 Rockets - Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

No. 5 Pistons - Jarace Walker, Houston

No. 6 Magic - Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

No. 7 Pacers - Cam Whitmore, Villanova

No. 8 Wizards - Anthony Black, Arkansas

No. 9 Jazz - Gradey Dick, Kansas

No. 10 Mavericks - Taylor Hendricks, UCF

No. 11 Magic (via Bulls) - Dereck Lively, Duke

No. 12 Thunder - Bilal Coulibaly, France

No. 13 Raptors - Cason Wallace, Kentucky

No. 14 Pelicans - Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Whitmore falls out of the top 5 in this mock. There’s a run on guards at the back half of the lottery with Wallace, Hood-Schifino and George going from 13 to 15. The Thompson twins remain entrenched in the top half of the lottery.

No. 15 Hawks - Keyonte George, Baylor

No. 16 Jazz (via Timberwolves) - Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

No. 17 Lakers - Jordan Hawkins, UConn

No. 18 Heat - Kobe Bufkin, Michigan

No. 19 Warriors - Kris Murray, Iowa

No. 20 Rockets (via Clippers) - Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

No. 21 Nets (via Suns) - Noah Clowney, Alabama

No. 22 Nets - Jett Howard, Michigan

No. 23 Trail Blazers (via Knicks) - Jaime Jaquez Jr, UCLA

No. 24 Kings - Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

No. 25 Grizzlies - Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara

No. 26 Pacers (via Cavaliers) - Olivier Maxence-Prosper, Marquette

No. 27 Hornets (via Nuggets) - Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

No. 28 Jazz (via 76ers) - Colby Jones, Xavier

No. 29 Nuggets (via Pacers via Celtics) - Tristan Vukcevic, Serbia

No. 30 Wizards (via Clippers via Bucks) - Dariq Whitehead, Duke

The consensus among experts appears to be that there is value in this draft, especially in the late 20s. Whitehead and Podziemski are all projected to go higher, while Jaquez Jr. is also climbing. Miller could be a steal at 24 for the Kings if this is how the board falls, while Vukcevic going to the Nuggets seems like the right fit.