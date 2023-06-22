Presumed No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama set to play in Summer League

Victor Wembanyama, considered the best basketball prospect since LeBron James and the presumed No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, will participate in the NBA Summer League this offseason. Wembanyama is set to go to the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night to kick off the draft, and the Spurs start Summer League play July 3 against the Kings.

Wembanyama says he will play in summer league. The Spurs play in Sacramento in their first summer league game July 3. https://t.co/zwrJhP0w7Q — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 21, 2023

Most rookies do participate in Summer League, although the extent of their participation can vary depending on performance. Paolo Banchero was shut down after a couple games in last year’s Summer League, as the Magic had seen enough regarding their No. 1 overall selection. The Spurs will take the cautious approach with Wembanyama and if he dazzles early in the showcase, he could be shut down for the remainder of it.

After participating in the California Classic, the Spurs will head to the main Las Vegas Summer League where all 30 franchises will field a team.